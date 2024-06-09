Juice Robinson Anointed AEW World Trios Champion Following Double Or Nothing Return

Juice Robinson has only just returned from a lengthy lay-off due to a serious back injury and he has already captured gold in All Elite Wrestling...sort of.

The Bang Bang Gang of Jay White and The Gunns captured the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships on the January 17 edition of "AEW Dynamite" from Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony, and have since unified those titles with the AEW World Trios Championships which they won from Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed at AEW Dynasty on April 21. Robinson helped White and The Gunns retain over Death Triangle at AEW Double or Nothing on May 26, and after picking up the win in his in-ring return on the June 7 edition of "AEW Rampage," White had a very special announcement for The Bang Bang Gang's 'Stray Bullet.'

"Right here, right now, I, 'Switchblade' Jay White, am officially announcing, and officially anointing, and officially including you 'Mr. Stray Bullet,' 'Rock hard' Juice Robinson, as one, officially, as one quarter of the AEW Unified World Trios Champions." Excalibur on commentary pointed out that the maths doesn't really check out and questioned how the group will be able to split nine belts four ways. However, Robinson and The Gunns didn't seem to care as they all said that they were down with the decision.

This now means that The Bang Bang Gang will have "The Freebird Rule" on their side going forward, a term coined by The Fabulous Freebirds in the 1980s, which stipulated that all four men will be recognized as champions with any combination of the group defending the titles. This has also been used by factions such as The New Day and The Undisputed Era in WWE, 3 Count in WCW, and Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling, of which The Bang Bang Gang are an off-shoot.