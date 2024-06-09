Drew Barrymore And Cyndi Lauper Discuss Fan Push For WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Cyndi Lauper has firmly established herself as an icon in the music industry, but according to Drew Barrymore, Lauper is an icon of another industry as well – that being professional wrestling. On a recent episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the popular talk show host looked back on Lauper's contributions to the wrestling world, including the storylines surrounding her rivalry with WWF manager "Captain" Lou Albano during the "The Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection" period of the 1980s. With these particular efforts in mind, Barrymore further noted that there has been a strong online push for Lauper to receive an official induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I'm just so happy to be next to someone who is royalty of such amazing worlds," Barrymore told Lauper. "I mean it."

In response, Lauper indicated that she wasn't completely sure if she fit under the umbrella of wrestling "royalty." Nevertheless, Lauper made a playful reminder that she, as a female manager, could still square up if needed.

"You know what? There's actually a social media movement to get you in the Hall of Fame of Wrestling, so I'm not crazy," Barrymore said in response.

Barrymore isn't the only notable name to suggest Lauper as a future WWE Hall of Fame inductee. Last year, former WWF Women's Champion Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) stated her belief that Lauper was more than worthy of the honor, especially considering she was a part of the first ever WrestleMania event. There, Lauper helped her client, Wendi Richter, fend off The Fabulous Moolah while Richter challenged Leilani Kai for the WWF Women's Championship. Lauper and Ritcher's efforts ultimately proved to be successful as Richter walked out of the inaugural event as the new WWF Women's Champion.

