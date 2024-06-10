Photo: WWE Star Michin Shows Off 'Battle Scars' Following NXT Battleground

WWE NXT Battleground 2024 saw Michin compete in a ladder match to crown the first-ever Women's North American Champion. Unfortunately, she didn't walk out of the UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the title around her waist, but she did take to social media to show off her wounds following the bout.

Advertisement

The photos depict Michin rocking bruises on her legs and arms, though she appears to be taking the situation in good stead. "Battle scars from #NXTBattleground," she wrote followed by a flexing emoji.

While Kelani Jordan made history by becoming the first WWE NXT Women's North American Champion, Michin's efforts didn't go unnoticed or unappreciated by fans. "Excellent showing last night. You and the other ladies should be proud," X (formerly known as Twitter) user @TheMilfot8 wrote.

Some fans also believe that Michin's performance in the match should lead to bigger and better things for her moving forward. "You did an awesome job. Heal up, I hope and pray that they give you a great push for [the] championship," @aram316 added.

Advertisement

Of course, it remains to be seen if Michin will remain on "NXT" on a long-term basis. Throughout 2024, she's been splitting her time between "WWE SmackDown" and the main roster, though it's been a while since she had a televised appearance on the former.

Michin's O.C. cohorts Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have also divided their time between both brands in recent times. Furthermore, they were also unsuccessful in their attempt to secure gold at Battleground as Nathan Frazier and Axiom defeated the duo known as The Good Brothers to retain their NXT Tag Team Championships.