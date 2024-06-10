WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long Reacts To Mark Henry's Departure From AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry worked with AEW fulfilling multiple roles as a coach, announcer and talent scout. However, "The World's Strongest Man" opted not to renew his AEW contract and has since parted ways with the company. Speaking on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," former "WWE Smackdown" General Manager Teddy Long provided his thoughts on Henry's departure from AEW, explaining the reasons he believes motivated Henry's exit from Tony Khan's promotion.

Advertisement

"I think he wants to be right there with his son, be by his side because he's really, you know, there's two people that really certainly love each other. I watched Jacob [Henry] grow right up with him, man, and Mark has always been a great dad; been right there for him. Every one of his appearances, games or whatever, when Mark could make it he was always there when he wasn't on the road. But right now, he's really got a good time so he's able to be with him at these events."

Henry also revealed that he'd like to take his time away from AEW to focus on his own personal projects such as his ReMarkable brand and TheMarkHenry.com. However, he still plans to keep active in the wrestling industry, as he has a punditry gig on "Busted Open Radio." He also appeared alongside Long at MLW Battle Riot VI — just days after his AEW contract expired — suggesting that he's willing to do some work for other promotions. Henry originally signed with AEW in 2021, with most of his on-screen appearances happening on "AEW Rampage," where he served as an announcer and interviewer.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sportskeeda WreslteBinge" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.