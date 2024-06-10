Photos: Inaugural WWE NXT Women's North American Champ Kelani Jordan Shows Off Title

Hours after becoming the first ever WWE NXT Women's North American Champion, Kelani Jordan was in a celebratory mood as she took to social media and posted a pair of pictures showing off the brand new title.

Advertisement

"History was made," Jordan wrote, accompanying her statement with emojis of a heart and a face welling up with tears, as well as the hashtags "#Firstever," "#WWENXT," and "#NXTBattleground."

Jordan outlasted Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, and Michin to win the match, capturing the title after ascending a ladder following a split-legged moonsault on Michin as she lay prone on a downed ladder in the corner. Michin showed off a few battle scars from the match, and despite losing, her fans were quick to congratulate her on social media for a valiant effort.

Advertisement

Tatum Paxley, who interfered later in the NXT Women's Championship match between Roxanne Perez and TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, was quick to comment on Jordan's post, perhaps indicating her interest in the new title. "Hey lol," she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). This drew a response from the new champ, who replied, "Ohhhh noo....." along with emojis indicating her lack of enthusiasm about a challenge from Paxley. Additionally, Jordan was congratulated by Lola Vice, who was victorious in her own right at Battleground, knocking off Shayna Baszler in an NXT Underground match.