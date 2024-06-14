Tony Schiavone Says This AEW Star Is One Of His Favorites With Whom To Work

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has crossed paths with many legends of the business, and he has named a veteran star as one of his favorite wrestlers.

From being the voice of WCW in the Monday Night Wars to rejuvenating his career in AEW, Schiavone has had the chance to work with a long list of wrestling greats in his time. During a recent edition of the "What Happened When?" podcast, Schiavone and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed how The Rock effectively killed Billy Gunn's singles push in WWE in 1999, which led Schiavone to lavish praise on the Hall of Famer.

"Billy Gunn truly is one of my favorites," Schiavone said. "I told Billy, and I think I've said this on this podcast, but I told Billy this the other day and we got a big laugh out of him. I said, 'If I ran a wrestling company, you'd be with me everywhere. Not only because of your size and your demeanor, but because you know how to shoot straight with me, in a business where shooting straight is not always the norm.' We need more Billy Gunns."

Despite turning 60 last year, Gunn is still performing regularly in AEW, even holding the AEW World Trios Championships with The Acclaimed as recently as April 2024. Gunn's recent run as a champion in AEW now sits amongst his wrestling accomplishments including the 1999 King of the Ring tournament, 11 reigns as a WWE Tag Team Champion, and a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X in 2019.

