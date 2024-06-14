WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams Details What He Wants His Legacy To Be

Despite having no prior background in a ring, a determined Trick Williams turned in his football cleats for a pair of wrestling boots with the aim of inking a contract with WWE. Eventually, that dream came true, as William impressed WWE officials so much that they offered a developmental contract in early 2021. Three years later, Williams now resides as the WWE NXT Champion. During a recent interview with "The Masked Man Show," Williams reflected on the progress he's made in the wrestling business, while also looking forward to the potential legacy he'd like to leave in it as well.

"If I want my legacy to be told, I want people to know that you have to take a chance on yourself," Williams said. "That's regardless of your background, your skin color, your sport, or if you've been on the independents. Even with my wrestling journey, people say, 'In three years he's done so much.' Nah, the truth is it took me 30 years to blow up like you see me today. I've been grinding for a very long time ... And along every step of the journey, every single phase, I've been okay with taking a chance for myself. This is where it gets you. It might not happen the first time, might not happen the second time, but eventually, if you keep on working, you keep putting the work in, you know you're true to that grind, you keep banking on yourself, you're gonna break through those doors."

Prior to his in-ring work, Williams had aspirations to join the Philadelphia Eagles through a rookie minicamp in 2018. After that pursuit yielded unsuccessful results, Williams came into contact with WWE about potentially signing with them in the future. With additional training from Combat Zone Wrestling, and a promising tryout performance, Williams later did just that.

