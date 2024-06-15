Why Jazz And Trish Stratus' WWE Program Worried Officials Backstage

ECW original Jazz is part of a select group of performers whose success carried over from Paul Heyman's cult-like Philadelphia-based promotion ECW, to the more mainstream stage of the WWE. One of her first major storylines involved working with a young and inexperienced Trish Stratus, who at that point had been wrestling for less than two years.

During a recent appearance on "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw," Jazz revisited her feud with Stratus from 2002 and recalled how the aftermath of some of those matches made her worry that she might be reprimanded by WWE management.

"They put me out there with Trish, and we did our thing, and we come back, and everybody ran to Trish, 'Are you okay? Are you okay?'" Jazz recalled. "Trish, she was having bruises on her, but she was telling me it was because her iron was low. And I'm like, 'Girl, you need to take some iron pills or something before I lose my job.' They were concerned that I was killing her, but she was like, 'No, she's not even touching me.' I'm like, 'Thank god.' She was fun to work with."

Jazz, whose first WWE run lasted three years, went on to become a two-time WWE Women's Champion. After her release in 2006, she wrestled for various promotions and even made a surprise appearance at AEW's inaugural pay-per-view All Out in 2019, in the women's Casino Battle Royale.

Unlike some wrestlers who claim to have no interest in joining the WWE Hall of Fame, Jazz has not been shy about wanting to be a part of it and wants either Tommy Dreamer or Paul Heyman to induct her.