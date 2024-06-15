Former AEW Personality Questions Tony Khan's Management Style

AEW President Tony Khan is often the subject of criticism both online and by several veterans of the industry. Khan is usually described as a good guy, but many have voiced concerns regarding his booking decisions, especially by those who have left AEW.

During a recent virtual signing with "K&S WrestleFest," former commentator Kevin Kelly shared what it was like to work under Khan. Frankie Kazarian described his experience in AEW as "inmates running the asylum," and Kelly was asked to comment on this due to being friends with the former "Elite Hunter."

"The 'inmates running the asylum,' for me, is –- and it could have been when Frankie was there, again, our paths didn't cross there, we were great friends — but maybe it was during his tenure."

Kelly described what it was like for him in AEW, specifically how everything revolved around Khan. Like many others, Kelly also questioned why Khan doesn't delegate more, especially with the number of seasoned veterans he has employed.

"While I was there, it was a lot of, 'Hurry up and wait for Tony Khan to make a decision.' Because every decision went through him. You know, picking out the color of the paint on the wall, you know what I mean?" said Kelly. "He has good people, he has tons of good people involved, why couldn't he delegate more? Well, because ... You have to ask him. And that's where it is."

Khan recently addressed the possibility of leaving his role as the AEW booker, stating that it could happen. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes there's already a readymade replacement for Khan in AEW, naming Dustin Rhodes as the ideal person to take the role.

