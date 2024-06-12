Why Bully Ray Takes Issue With Bron Breakker Vs. Ilja Dragunov On WWE Raw

Most headlines surrounding Bron Breakker coming out of "Raw" was his demolishing of Ricochet, who he put through a car window to, presumably, write the soon to be departing Ricochet off of TV. Before that, however, Breakker wrestled against Ilja Dragunov, with Breakker picking up the win in a competitive match.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Breakker and Dragunov, Bully Ray wasn't a fan. On Tuesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," the two-time Hall of Famer stated that, while he still thinks Breakker has all the tools in the world, his match with Dragunov did nothing for him, citing a lack of chemistry between Dragonov and Breakker, and the match being too competitive for Bully's taste.

"It was entirely too 50/50 for me," Bully said. "Now I know that they'll probably say, they would probably say 'Well the match was 50/50. We wanted to make Ilja look strong because we gave Bron the win, and the last thing you saw was Bron destroy Ricochet.' Okay, I get the thinking. But Ilja and Bron are on similar paths. They're both being pushed pretty well. I love what Ilja is able to do with just his eyes alone in his promos. He tells me such a story with his eyes and his intensity, and his face, despite his smaller stature.

Advertisement

"But when you have a guy of smaller stature, no matter how much heart and how much fight he has, he's still up against a bats**t crazy insanity in Bron Breakker. And that s**t becomes a wash. Bron should have, I thought, taken it to Ilja more, given Ilja hope, showed the struggle, showed the fight, give him a big flurry at the end, and then taken it away from him. It was just a little too 50/50 for me."