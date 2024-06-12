Why Bully Ray Takes Issue With Bron Breakker Vs. Ilja Dragunov On WWE Raw
Most headlines surrounding Bron Breakker coming out of "Raw" was his demolishing of Ricochet, who he put through a car window to, presumably, write the soon to be departing Ricochet off of TV. Before that, however, Breakker wrestled against Ilja Dragunov, with Breakker picking up the win in a competitive match.
Unfortunately for Breakker and Dragunov, Bully Ray wasn't a fan. On Tuesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," the two-time Hall of Famer stated that, while he still thinks Breakker has all the tools in the world, his match with Dragunov did nothing for him, citing a lack of chemistry between Dragonov and Breakker, and the match being too competitive for Bully's taste.
"It was entirely too 50/50 for me," Bully said. "Now I know that they'll probably say, they would probably say 'Well the match was 50/50. We wanted to make Ilja look strong because we gave Bron the win, and the last thing you saw was Bron destroy Ricochet.' Okay, I get the thinking. But Ilja and Bron are on similar paths. They're both being pushed pretty well. I love what Ilja is able to do with just his eyes alone in his promos. He tells me such a story with his eyes and his intensity, and his face, despite his smaller stature.
"But when you have a guy of smaller stature, no matter how much heart and how much fight he has, he's still up against a bats**t crazy insanity in Bron Breakker. And that s**t becomes a wash. Bron should have, I thought, taken it to Ilja more, given Ilja hope, showed the struggle, showed the fight, give him a big flurry at the end, and then taken it away from him. It was just a little too 50/50 for me."
ECW Legend Told Bully Ray That WWE Killed Bron Breakker With Dragunov Match
While Bully may have been critical of the Breakker and Dragunov's match, he was relatively tame compared to one of Bully's former co-workers. The former WWE, ECW, and TNA star revealed to co-host Dave LaGreca that he was contacted during "Raw" by another ECW legend, who thought the match was crippling to Breakker's momentum.
"I actually got a text from The Sandman last night during the match," Bully said. "For those of you who don't know, The Sandman is a very, very smart professional wrestler. He understands this business a lot more than anybody might think, because of the whole perception of The Sandman drinking too much, yada yada yada.
"Sandman texted me saying in his opinion, that they killed Bron Breakker last night. I'm not saying I agree, but I'm saying in his eyes 'You go out of your way week after week after week to build this guy, and then you give him a 50-50 match against Ilja?' He wasn't a fan of that either."
