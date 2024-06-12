Video: Drew McIntyre Takes Introspective Look Back At His WWE Release 10 Years Ago

This Saturday during WWE Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland, Drew McIntyre will have another chance to capture the World Heavyweight Championship with a match against Damien Priest. McIntyre has come a very long way in the last decade, with today marking a significant anniversary for the former champion. 10 years ago, the former "Three Man Band" member was released by WWE, which he acknowledged today with a short video on social media platform X.

June 12, 2014: Brodus Clay, Evan Bourne, Teddy Long, Curt Hawkins and other WWE Superstars released. I didn't even make the headline. 10 years later I am the headline. #WWECastle pic.twitter.com/y4a0Md2323 — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 12, 2024

Reading the official press release, McIntyre pointed out that he didn't even register enough of an impact to be mentioned in the headline, instead being counted as one of the "other" releases that day. Shooting the video in the middle of an ICW ring in his home country, McIntyre stated that the release was actually the best thing that could've happened to him, allowing him to get back to his roots as a wrestler.

"[I] found myself as a performer, found myself as a man, grew business outside of WWE," McIntyre said. "And 10 years later, [I'm] main eventing Clash at the Castle. Not bad for [an] 'other.'"

Following his WWE release in 2014, McIntyre returned to the independent scene in both the United States and Europe, including a run in TNA Wrestling. He spent several years recreating his image before being brought back to WWE in 2017, with McIntyre quickly capturing the WWE NXT Championship. In the years since, the wrestler has experienced a memorable rise to the top of the company, including a world championship run during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE hasn't held a main roster televised event in Scotland since 2016. Friday's "WWE SmackDown" will take place there, however, with McIntyre scheduled to face Ireland native Sheamus in a dark match there before challenging Priest the following night.