Gangrel Comments On Adam Copeland Getting Injured At AEW Double Or Nothing 2024
At AEW Double or Nothing, former WWE star Gangrel made a surprise appearance during the Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match between Malakai Black and Adam Copeland, helping his former Brood protege retain the TNT Championship. However, Copeland sustained an injury during the contest after jumping off the top of the cage while aiming to put Black through a table, suffering a fractured tibia in the process.
Speaking with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," Gangrel provided his thoughts on Copeland's injury, wishing he had only sprained his ankle.
"I checked on him and you know I thought what I was hoping it was just an ankle sprain or something like that, and then I got on a red eye. When I landed I texted him again, and he said he had went to the hospital and it was a fractured tibia or something and he was gonna need surgery or something. So he's home now, and this such a sad thing to happen to such a great guy you know."
Gangrel Almost Returned To WWE At WrestleMania
Gangrel also explained how the "Rated-R Superstar" initially pitched for him to make an appearance at WrestleMania, which was turned down by WWE, making Double or Nothing the perfect opportunity for him to make a surprise return.
"When he went over and he chose to start working with AEW, he still had that idea ... he called me up and said, 'Hey, these guys all thought it'd be really cool, what do you think about coming in and finishing up that idea and coming out at Double Or Nothing and helping me out and having a little reunion,' and I said, 'I would love to' ... he told me there's no way a broken leg was going to stop him from having that moment."
Gangrel expressed how grateful he was to share another moment with Copeland, and detailed his admiration for the former TNT Champion, stating that he's "an amazing human being" and would trust him with his life.
