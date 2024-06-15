Gangrel Comments On Adam Copeland Getting Injured At AEW Double Or Nothing 2024

At AEW Double or Nothing, former WWE star Gangrel made a surprise appearance during the Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match between Malakai Black and Adam Copeland, helping his former Brood protege retain the TNT Championship. However, Copeland sustained an injury during the contest after jumping off the top of the cage while aiming to put Black through a table, suffering a fractured tibia in the process.

Speaking with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," Gangrel provided his thoughts on Copeland's injury, wishing he had only sprained his ankle.

"I checked on him and you know I thought what I was hoping it was just an ankle sprain or something like that, and then I got on a red eye. When I landed I texted him again, and he said he had went to the hospital and it was a fractured tibia or something and he was gonna need surgery or something. So he's home now, and this such a sad thing to happen to such a great guy you know."