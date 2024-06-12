WWE Star Logan Paul To Host Former President Donald Trump On His Podcast

Whether it be in a WWE ring or outside of it, Logan Paul has never been one to shy away from courting controversy. But the WWE United States Champion may have outdone himself this time with an announcement on Wednesday afternoon that is sure to cause division, both within the wrestling fanbase and outside of it.

Taking to X, Paul announced that the guest for tomorrow's episode of "IMPAULSIVE" would be none other than former President of the United States Donald Trump. The post included a photo of Paul and Trump posing with the WWE United States Championship belt. A TikTok video posted by Trump soon after showed Paul and Trump jokingly facing off while a member of Paul's entourage held up the US Title, before the two began laughing and embraced.

United States Champion 🤝 United States President @realDonaldTrump Podcast drops tomorrow @impaulsive pic.twitter.com/h9X1sKMfiu — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 12, 2024

While no other details were provided about what Paul and Trump would discuss, the duo will surely have plenty to talk about, including Trump's Hall of Fame status with WWE. The former President has been in the news for entirely different reasons recently, however, after he was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on May 30. Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on the charges on July 11; no word on if Paul and Trump will address his legal situation.

The interview drops just days before WWE is set to hold Clash at the Castle over in Glasgow, Scotland, though Paul is not booked to be on the event at this time. Paul hasn't wrestled a match for WWE since the King and Queen of the Ring PLE held in Saudi Arabia on May 25, five days before Trump's conviction, when he unsuccessfully challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.