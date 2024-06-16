Michael Tarver Looks Back In Time On The Nexus And WWE NXT Game Show

When "WWE NXT" began in 2010, it was presented as a combination of weekly episodic wrestling, reality television, and a competition game show. While this period of "NXT" has been mostly forgotten, a heel stable made up of Season One contestants known as The Nexus is still commonly discussed. Among those contributing to the conversation is former Nexus member Michael Tarver, who recently discussed Nexus and the early years of "NXT" on an episode of "Developmentally Speaking."

Tarver described the creative process of early "NXT" as loose and spontaneous to match reality competition trends of the late 2000s.

"In 'NXT,' [the creative team] didn't really know what they were doing from week to week," said Tarver. "They would plan the matches but everything else they would try to make spontaneous ... They would tell us 'Be ready, you might have to do a promo on the spot.'"

Contestants were eliminated every week, with Tarver one of the first to go. "Bryan Danielson and I were the first to be eliminated," said Tarver. "=I was given the impression that I was going to be released based on my performance on 'NXT,' and I'm like, 'It's a fictional contest.'"

Upon the conclusion of Season One, all eight contestants debuted on a now-infamous episode of "WWE Raw" as The Nexus. In their debut segment, the stable destroyed WWE's ring area and attacked John Cena, CM Punk, and other members of WWE's crew. Tarver describes this night as "magical" and a high point during his time with the company (though the debut briefly got Danielson fired from WWE for real).

