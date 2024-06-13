Jack Perry Bloodies Dustin Rhodes, Wins Spot In AEW TNT Title Match At Forbidden Door

Jack Perry is heading to Forbidden Door. After The Young Bucks' initial attempt to gift the vacant AEW TNT Championship to Perry, Perry will once again have a chance to win the title in a ladder match.

On "AEW Dynamite," Perry defeated former WWE Intercontinental Champion Dustin Rhodes to advance to Forbidden Door's ladder match to determine a new TNT Champion. Perry bloodied Rhodes and then wiped the blood of the blood of Dusty Rhodes on his chest before delivering the killing blow. Perry has been hand-chosen by Executive Vice Presidents Matt and Nick Jackson as a future champion. Currently, Perry is the only member of the new configuration of The Elite to not hold AEW gold at present. Perry joined the group at AEW Dynasty, where he helped The Young Bucks win the vacant AEW World Tag Team Titles in a ladder match, possibly a harbinger of things to come at Forbidden Door.

Adam Copeland held the TNT Championship since April, but Copeland suffered a leg injury at AEW Double or Nothing, where a leap from the top of a steel cage to retain his title led to his injury hiatus. There is no word on when Copeland will return.

