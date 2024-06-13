WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/11/2024

This week's "WWE NXT" was the first show after Sunday's Battleground event at the UFC Apex and also featured Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Rhodes announced that next week will see a battle royal to determine a contender for the NXT Championship, but the audience was unable to be moved to tune into the Tuesday night show.

According to "Wrestlenomics," "NXT" was viewed by 718,000 viewers overall, a 7% drop from last week's show. The 18-49 demographic was practically unchanged, scoring the same 0.22 rating in the highly-coveted demographic. While the news looks worrisome in the short-term, in the long-term "NXT" is up 15% in overall viewership since last June, and up 22% in the 18-49 demographic since last June. Over the last four weeks, the overall viewership is up 7% and the 18-49 demographic is up 10%.

"NXT" hasn't just been visited by Rhodes over the past few weeks as the developmental brand has played host to TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, as well as popular recording artist Sexyy Red, who even hosted the Battleground event despite a tangle with authorities the night before. The show also featured the surprising debut of Ethan Page.

This past week's "NXT" was main evented by a "State of The Women's Division," initially delivered by champion Roxanne Perez, but Perez was quickly interrupted by the entire division, who took umbrage with Perez's attitude. The show also featured a blow-off between Dante Chen and Lexis King, as well as a reunion of former AEW stars Rhodes, King, Page, and Shawn Spears.