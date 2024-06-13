Bully Ray Breaks Down WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Battle Royal Announcement On NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks WWE has something possibly special on its hands. On the latest "Busted Open Radio," the former TNA World Champion pointed out an important comment Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made when announcing next week's battle royal to determine the next challenger to "WWE NXT" Champion Trick Williams.

"'Other locker rooms,'" Bully said, parroting Cody Rhodes's announcement that the battle royal will not be limited to just "NXT" Superstars, possibly meaning surprises could be in store on next week's show. "'Raw' is an 'other locker room.' 'SmackDown' is an 'other locker room.' TNA Wrestling is another locker room. Hell, AEW is another locker room."

While the AEW possibility is remote, "NXT" and TNA have already been in cooperation with TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace recently challenging "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at the recent Battleground event. Grace has made it clear she would welcome "NXT" talent to TNA, and the partnership is reportedly in its nascent stages, with more cooperation to come.

"It would be stupid for WWE to not capitalize on [the TNA partnership]," Bully's co-host Tommy Dreamer said. He stated that social media star and recent iTunes bestseller Joe Hendry as a possible TNA talent who could take an easy elimination in the name of cross-promotion, much like how Grace appeared in the Women's Royal Rumble match back in January, ultimately being eliminated by Bianca Belair. "I don't think the two companies need to be married right now ...[they] both have their own stuff going on."