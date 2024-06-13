Video: WWE Star Drew McIntyre Reenacts Classic Scene With NWA Promoter Billy Corgan

Nearly 30 years ago, Smashing Pumpkins frontman and future NWA promoter Billy Corgan appeared on an episode of "The Simpsons," playing himself during an awkward interaction with Homer Simpson. WWE star Drew McIntyre has never been shy about his "Simpsons" fandom, and the former WWE Champion seemingly couldn't resist putting together a brief video of the two recreating Corgan's iconic cameo backstage.

Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins Drew McIntyre, smiling politely pic.twitter.com/G3ZtBkGS06 — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 13, 2024

McIntyre is currently preparing to challenge Damien Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle this weekend. The show is taking place in McIntyre's home country of Scotland, with the performer arriving overseas earlier this week after appearing on "WWE Raw." Prior to Clash at the Castle, the company will hold "WWE SmackDown" in the country on Friday.

Though some may speculate that the coinciding appearance might be hinting at a future partnership between WWE and Corgan's NWA, there is another explanation for the promoter's presence. The Smashing Pumpkins are currently on tour in Europe, with their latest show happening in Glasgow, Scotland, last night.

Corgan's "Simpsons" appearance took place in the episode "Homerpalooza," which saw Homer take his children, Bart and Lisa Simpson, to a music festival. Like many such moments from the show, the brief scene involving Corgan has taken off as a meme in recent years, with "Homer Simpson, smiling politely" picking up traction as one of the character's most memorable quotes. In the brief sequence, the character also thanks Corgan for making "gloomy" music will ensure his kids don't dream of a future that Homer cannot provide.