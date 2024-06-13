TNA's Ash By Elegance Addresses Idea Of Entering WWE Royal Rumble

TNA star Ash by Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke in WWE, has provided her thoughts on the idea of entering the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant. Ash's last appearance as a WWE star was on "WWE NXT," when she battled Lyra Valkyria last year before being released by the company in September. However since then the former 24/7 Champion has excelled in TNA, wrestling the likes of Xia Brookside and Havok while also making a recent appearance at "NXT" Battleground during the match between Jordynne Grace and Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship.

Advertisement

Speaking with "Battleground Podcast," Ash explained how she admires the idea of entering the Rumble once again, and went into detail about having aspirations to win the TNA Knockouts World Championship. "I love the idea of that, up until 2024 I was one of the very few I think, I was one of three or four that had been in every single Royal Rumble so it took a hit on my heart when I wasn't part of this last one. I think and I truly believe coming into 2025 being able to enter the Royal Rumble with the TNA Knockouts women's title around my waist would be a huge accomplishment in every aspect of my life not only in WWE, not only in TNA but just me personally, just knowing that I never gave up."

Advertisement

Ash also revealed that her release from WWE was a "blessing" when speaking with "Distortion Media," explaining that TNA has given her more opportunity to show everyone the potential she has.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.