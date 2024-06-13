WCW Alum Buff Bagwell Offers Update On Sobriety

Buff Bagwell has walked a twisted and tortured road to sobriety, but during his guest-hosting stint on "The Snake Pit," "Buff Daddy" opened up about how his newfound faith, as well as his newfound love, have helped keep him on the straight and narrow.

"Sober is better," Bagwell said about his life, noting that innocently taking a "couple of somas" and drinking a beer became something of a pastime for the former WCW World Television Champion. "I literally am on fire about two things and it's about sobriety and about Christ. I have found a new relationship with God through this. I really believe the biggest part of my success ... you're gonna have to find something to replace the drugs and alcohol ... My three [things] are God, my relationship with Stacy Brown, and my health, in that order ... You're gonna have to fill that void with something or you're gonna go back to [using]."

Bagwell's life has taken many downturns, including a period where he reluctantly worked as an adult entertainer and sex worker to help pay his immense debts. There's been a renewed focus on Bagwell's dark years after WCW, including a recent episode of "Dark Side of the Ring." Bagwell, who began wrestling in 1990, has maintained a regular schedule on the indies, recently winning the tag team titles in a Memphis independent promotion called Memphis Wrestling alongside Big John Dalton. While Bagwell has held a number of singles titles, the win marked Bagwell's first tag team title since 2010.

