AEW Broadcaster Jim Ross Offers Health Update On Recent Illness

In May 2024, Jim Ross was booked into an emergency room in Oklahoma, causing a lot of concern for the veteran's life all across social media. Since then, Ross has seemingly recovered, and recently shared a clip recounting what happened over on X, and how he currently feels. According to the veteran, the man who helps run his website picked him up and brought him home, where he began to feel really bad. "So, we went to the emergency medical thing and they admitted me to the hospital right away, so that was kind of scary." Ross recalled that he was booked into the hospital for three nights. "I was diagnosed with having a — I think they called it 'Virus A' or something along those lines."

Advertisement

Ross then noted how he struggled for a few days after being released, but that he eventually recovered. "Seems like I always kick out — I can't do any jobs, you know, I'm not in Oklahoma. It's like Lawler getting beat in Memphis: it just don't happen." Ross then assured fans by claiming he feels better now, and that he simply wasn't prepared for the viral virus he picked up. "I had to get on oxygen, I had an oxygen unit at my home — still do, I'm not using it, 'cause I don't need it. So, I had a little challenge, but that's where it is, you know?"

Here's a quick update direct from this Oklahoman's mouth on my health. I don't do any jobs in Oklahoma 🤠 My new podcast will be up shortly at https://t.co/L6kkmEBRzJ Get some autographed books & sauce over at https://t.co/UY3XcRlFRk while you're at it pic.twitter.com/OuWWwxgk8Z — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 13, 2024

Advertisement

Ross has been battling with his health for the past few years, and many are growing increasingly concerned for the legend's well-being. However, Ross isn't unrealistic about his future prospects, and explained that he'll likely retire after this year, but that the final decision will ultimately be between him, AEW brass, and his health.