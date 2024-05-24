Health Update On AEW Commentator Jim Ross Following ER Visit

Ahead of AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday, commentator Jim Ross revealed yesterday that he had checked himself into a Norman, Oklahoma, emergency room after experiencing shortness of breath. Later in the evening, Ross posted an update showing himself recovering in a hospital bed with his two daughters at his side.

Advertisement

Today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter offered a slight update on Ross. The commentator obviously won't make it to Sunday's pay-per-view, which he was scheduled to appear at. In addition to an elevated heart rate, Dave Meltzer reports that Ross has a Class A flu, the most common form of the virus, as well as raised heart enzymes. However, the 72-year-old is expected to recover and return home within the next few days.

Ross has dealt with a series of health issues over the last several years, including a cancer diagnosis and complications that arose from his treatment. Earlier this month, Ross provided an update on his health by stating that he felt the best he had in years, was still in remission from skin cancer, and the wound from his radiation treatment was close to fully healing.

Advertisement

This weekend's pay-per-view marks the fifth anniversary of AEW, which Ross has been an important part of since the beginning. The former WWE commentator was one of the company's first hires, calling the inaugural Double or Nothing in 2019 along with many shows that followed. In light of his health struggles, Ross stepped back from full-time commentary in 2022 but continues to call matches part-time for the promotion. The wrestling veteran revealed that his AEW contract expires next year, at which time Ross will likely retire from commentary.