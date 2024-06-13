Drew McIntyre Receives High Honor In Scotland Ahead Of WWE Clash At The Castle

Before he potentially claims his third world championship in WWE, Drew McIntyre recently earned another notable distinction, right in his home country of Scotland. As revealed on X (formerly Twitter), McIntyre's efforts in the squared circle were honored with an induction into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame of Scotland. Jacqueline McLaren, the Lord Provost of Glasgow, officialized McIntyre's induction with a special plaque during the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony at Ibrox Stadium.

"These past 17 years have really flown by quick," McIntyre said in a video posted to X. "I really miss it back home. And I'm very, very proud of everything I've built and achieved in my career, but I'm even more proud to be Scottish. And if anyone has seen my entrance in WWE, I wear the kilt and I'm always flying the flag. It was important to be announced from Ayr, Scotland because everyone's heard of Glasgow. No one's heard of Ayr. For time to go by that quick, and suddenly I'm being inducted into the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame, I guess the first ever active wrestler, and the same weekend that WWE are having their first ever premium live event broadcast to the entire world, is absolutely incredible. It's surreal."

It is a huge honor to be inducted into the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 I am so incredibly proud to be from Scotland, from Ayrshire. To be inducted at Ibrox as well doesn't feel real 🤯#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/mrxewNr0Hx — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 13, 2024

After celebrating his Hall of Fame induction, McIntyre will now pivot his attention to the WWE Clash at the Castle event at Glasgow's OVO Hydro, where he challenges Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. As outlined by McIntyre's victory on "WWE Raw" this week, this title match has an added stipulation to it, as Priest's Judgment Day stablemates are all barred from ringside.

