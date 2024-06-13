Arn Anderson On Whether He Wants His Son Brock In WWE NXT

Following his exit from All Elite Wrestling, Arn Anderson is primarily focused on helping his son, Brock Anderson, elevate his in-ring career. Specifically, Arn wants his son to be in a position where he can be an valuable asset to a wrestling promotion while also maintaining his financial stability. On a recent episode of the "ARN" podcast, Arn weighed in on whether he believed "WWE NXT," which serves as WWE's developmental brand, could promote the growth that he is seeking for his son.

"It's probably not time yet to even consider that, but yes, of course," Arn said. "It's also good to go in the door with all your fundamentals in line, your reps. It's best if you can get a little ring shape in when you walk in the door, other than just [being] an athlete from a different sport walking in. So that's what we're trying to do, is just hone his mechanics and expand his thought process. He'll be somewhere soon. There's no hurry. It's not like rush, rush, rush, [we have to] get you a spot at one of the major promotions. It's just making sure you do things right on the way up. That's what we're looking at."

In addition to his ongoing independent wrestling work, Brock Anderson is best known for his respective two year run with AEW. During his time under the AEW umbrella, Brock was a notable ally to Lee Johnson, who frequently tag-teamed with him. In the latter half of his AEW stint, Brock entered into more singles competition, which included a TNT Championship match against Luchasaurus in August 2023. Brock was later removed from the AEW roster page in October 2023, as the company reportedly opted to not renew his contract.

