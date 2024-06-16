WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Explains The Importance Of Representation

Following his recent departure from AEW, Mark Henry recently appeared alongside fellow WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long at MLW's Battle Riot VI. While Henry's future in professional wrestling remains uncertain, he reflected on the MLW appearance on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."

Henry described feeling driven by Black representation in professional wrestling when considering the appearance. Giving Black wrestlers a platform is important to Henry, especially as he feels that wrestling history does not do enough to recognize Black culture.

"For the culture of Black people in pro wrestling ... you have to pull the Black issue up, because the school is not going to do it in the history books," said Henry. "I was entrusted the mantle by one of the greats, Ernie Ladd ... You go through the collection of African-American wrestlers that are on TV today, they have a link to me. My link in the chain is a very, very strong one."

Throughout his career, Henry has always supported and worked to help other Black wrestlers achieve greatness, something he feels will be his legacy in the wrestling industry.

"When I die, they're not going to talk about my championships," said Henry. "They're not going to talk about how much weight I lifted. They're going to talk about all the Black people I influenced."

Henry is not the only one recognizing the impact he's had, with current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recently citing Henry, alongside Booker T, as having "broke the mold" in professional wrestling.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.