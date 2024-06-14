Bully Ray Says He Would Buy AEW Forbidden Door 2024 Just Based On This Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has lavished praise on a recent AEW feud that he believes is so good that he is willing to purchase the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view just to see it, if the match is added to the card.

Advertisement

During a recent edition of "Busted Open After Dark," Ray said he liked the confrontation between MJF and Rush on "AEW Dynamite," and is completely sold on seeing them wrestle.

"You know what they did most importantly? They sold me," Ray said. "I want to buy Forbidden Door just based on what I saw from Max and Rush tonight. I'm going to go out on a limb here, it better be a strong limb. I'm more excited for Max versus Rush than I have been for any other Max match in AEW. That includes the match against [CM] Punk the dog collar match, and that includes Max against [Bryan] Danielson."

While the Forbidden Door card hasn't been finalized yet, it was announced that MJF and Rush would face each other on the June 19 edition of "Dynamite," and will air commercial-free. Ray questions the decision as he feels it's a match that deserves a spot at Forbidden Door. However, Ray is excited to see the match as they have him wondering what they will do, which in his mind has achieved exactly what MJF and Rush intended to do: get people invested.

Advertisement

"If I'm wondering what they're going to do next week that means I am going to be tuned in. Not because I have to be to talk about it on this show, but as a fan, I want to be because I was so impressed with what I got from Max and Rush tonight," said Ray.

Please credit "Busted Open After Dark" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.