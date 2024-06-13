MJF Illustrates What He Thinks Will Happen On AEW Dynamite Vs. Rush With Classic Cartoon Clip

Former AEW World Champion MJF returned to "AEW Dynamite" last week, making his first appearance on the show since being written off television at World's End after being betrayed by Adam Cole and losing his title to Samoa Joe. MJF was confronted by Mexican star Rush in his first "Dynamite" of 2024, and on last night's edition of the program, it was announced that both men will go one on one to kickoff next week's show, with CEO Tony Khan making the match commercial-free.

MJF took to social media Thursday morning to share the graphic of himself and Rush for next week's match, while also attaching it with a classic GIF from "Looney Tunes" of Toro the Bull running into a red flag held by Bugs Bunny, to indicate what he'll do to Rush on "Dynamite". "Wednesday. 8pm."

MJF made his initial return at Double or Nothing, where he confronted his former friend Cole and got revenge for his betrayal five months prior. On last night's edition of "Dynamite," Rush defeated Deonn Rusman in under two minutes, attacking him right after the bell only for MJF to make the save, where the two engaged in a brawl which started in the ring, continued into the crowd and finished backstage after they were separated by security.

