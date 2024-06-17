Tony Khan Addresses The Possibility Of Bringing Award-Winning Actor Back To AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he's interested in bringing back award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser to AEW for another appearance.

In a recent interview with "TV Insider," Khan addressed featuring Hauser on AEW once again, stating that he has a good relationship with the Golden Globe winner and is welcome to return to the company anytime.

Advertisement

"Yes. I want Paul to come back. He is a really good friend of mine. I met Paul in LA many years ago. He is a great person. Paul and his agent Ryan are two of my really close friends. I like Paul a lot. He is always welcome in AEW to do anything. I have so much respect for Paul Walter," said the AEW President.

Hauser has been featured in several movies and shows ranging from films like "Richard Jewell" to highly acclaimed programs such as "Cobra Kai" and "Black Bird." The Emmy Award winner will also be featured in "Inside Out 2" which comes to theatres on June 14.

Aside from having a celebrated acting career, the Hollywood star has also started a professional wrestling career as well, making appearances in The Wrestler Revolver, MLW, and AEW. Hauser appeared on an episode of "AEW Rampage" last year when he was attacked by Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. His most recent wrestling appearance was at MLW's 40 Man Battle Riot VI, which also consisted of various former WWE stars such as Matt Riddle, Bobby Fish, and Timothy Thatcher.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TV Insider" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.