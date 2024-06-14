Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Seven Bucks Productions Sign First-Look Deal With Disney

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a man of many jobs – notably professional wrestler, actor, corporate executive, and businessman. Under the umbrella of business, Johnson is the co-founder of Seven Bucks Productions, which specializes in developing content for television, film, digital networks, and other mediums. As the production company, which is also co-operated by Dany Garcia, continues to expand their work, a new report suggests that they have now reached an agreement with one of the world's leading entertainment empires – The Walt Disney Company.

According to Variety, Seven Bucks Productions has inked a first-look deal with The Walt Disney Company to create films, in which Johnson could potentially be cast, for streaming and theatrical platforms. In addition to these future film projects, Variety noted that Seven Bucks Productions can also develop non-filmed content, with collaboration opportunities open across all the branches of Disney, such as its theme parks business and its various sports services.

Since its inception in 2012, Seven Bucks Productions has been involved in a number of film projects, including "Baywatch," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," "Jumanji: The Next Level," "Black Adam," and "Fighting With My Family," which depicted the life and in-ring career of former WWE Divas Champion Paige (now AEW's Saraya). Currently, the productions company is in the midst of working on a biographical sports movie based on the life of former mixed martial artist Mark Kerr. The film, entitled "The Smashing Machine," namely stars Johnson as Kerr and Emily Blunt as Dawn Staples (Kerr's wife). Earlier this week, Johnson revealed that he sustained an elbow injury while on set.

