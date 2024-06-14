Photo: WWE's The Rock Shares Update On Elbow That Was 'Kissed By The Boo Boo Monster'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has given an update on a recent injury that he sustained on the set of a new movie that he's filming.

A few days ago, The Rock revealed in a video on social media that he suffered an injury during filming of the "The Smashing Machine." In a recent update, "The People's Champion" showed a very visible scar on his right elbow and revealed that he has ruptured his bursa sac. He was optimistic about recovering from the injury quickly and also thanked his fans for their love and support.

"Elbow got kissed by the boo boo monster 👹 💪🏾 No extensive tissue damage. Ruptured bursa sac that will eventually heal. I've had much worse, and as always let pain – and tequila – be the guide 😈 Back to work. #thesmashingmachine #bennysafdie (thank you all for the love and healing/medicine recommendations ❤️‍🩹 Im good 👍🏾)," said The Rock.

"The Smashing Machine" movie is about the life of former UFC fighter Mark Kerr, which also stars Golden Globe award winner Emily Blunt. A recent photo showed the transformation that The Rock has undergone to look the part in the movie, which will be released at the end of the year.

Aside from "The Smashing Machine," a few other of the projects he is involved in will also be released in 2024, which include "Moana 2" and "Red One." He is also scheduled to return to WWE programming in the future after promising to return and continue his story with Cody Rhodes.