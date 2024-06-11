WWE's The Rock Reveals Injury Suffered On The Set Of Upcoming UFC Biopic

After suffering two notable injuries during his matches with John Cena back in 2012 and 2013, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared to avoid any serious injuries upon returning to the ring this year, when he and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. Unfortunately, The Rock wasn't able to escape the injury bug entirely, this time thanks to his grueling starring role in an upcoming dream project of his.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, Rock revealed he had suffered a right elbow injury while filming "The Smashing Machine," where Rock will play former MMA fighter Mark Kerr. Rock showed off the injury, which he described as looking like he had a "cantaloupe" on his elbow, and revealed he "banged up" the elbow while filming scenes from "Smashing Machine" earlier in the day.

Though he believes he suffered soft tissue damage, Rock revealed the extent of the injury wouldn't be known until the fluid was drained out, allowing him to get an MRI. After stating he was still feeling pretty good, sharing a saying his father, Rocky Johnson, used to have, and running through the list of injuries he had suffered over the course of his wrestling and acting career, Rock asked for advice about any anti-inflammatories, before taking a few swigs of his Teremana tequila. He concluded the video by saying he felt better already, and prepared to embark for the gym.

Rock gave no indication whether the injury would force a delay in "The Smashing Machine," or if he would continue to work through the injury. Directed by Benny Safdie and produced by A24 and Rock's own Seven Bucks Studios, filming was expected to last through August, with the film scheduled for a release in December.