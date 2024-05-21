What The Real Mark Kerr Looks Like Versus The Rock In 'The Smashing Machine' Biopic

A24 has released the first glimpse of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as UFC fighter Mark Kerr in the upcoming biopic "The Smashing Machine," and the WWE star has undergone a major transformation for the role. The movie, directed by Benny Safdie, will tell Kerr's story as he rises from a top-level collegiate wrestler to UFC competitor, dealing with various personal struggles along the way. In order to bring the story to life, Johnson will be wearing a wig, heavy makeup, and possibly prosthetics to bring his likeness closer to Kerr's, but just how close did the production get?

As opposed to "The Iron Claw," which didn't place too much emphasis on faithfully recreating the real-life looks of its characters, Johnson looks remarkably like Kerr in the "Smashing Machine" still frame. Comparing Johnson's look to a photo of Kerr from 1997, around the time he transitioned to MMA, the resemblance is striking, from the curly hair to the shape of the men's eyes to the angles of their faces. Additionally, Johnson's jawline has been noticeably altered to bring the bottom half of his face more in line with Kerr's.

Both Kerr and Johnson are around the same height, with Kerr measuring out to 6 feet and 3 inches in real life while Johnson is two inches taller. The two were also of similar builds, meaning Johnson didn't need to undergo too much alteration below his neck, apart from covering up the former WWE Champion's many tattoos.

Though Johnson will be playing Kerr when the real life fighter was around the age of 30, the two men are actually only three years apart in reality. Still, the hair and makeup crew for "The Smashing Machine" have worked hard transforming Johnson's well-known face, which should make it easier to buy into the WWE star as Kerr.