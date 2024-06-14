Video: WWE Star Piper Niven Gives Heartwarming Speech About Drew McIntyre's Impact

WWE Clash at the Castle on June 15 is set to be an emotional night for both Drew McIntyre and Piper Niven. Not only will both stars be challenging for titles, with Niven challenging Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship while McIntyre faces Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but they're doing so in their home country of Scotland, marking the first time the country has held a WWE Premium Live Event. Before the event, McIntyre and Niven got an exclusive tour around Ibrox, the home stadium of the Rangers football team that both stars support. While on the tour, WWE cameras caught an intimate conversation between McIntyre and Niven, in which Niven thanked McIntyre for making Clash at the Castle a reality.

"Did you know that the world record for the chest press couldn't be broken? And people just thought it was, let's say it was 400 pounds, people thought you couldn't bench press over 400 pounds. Then the very same year that it was broken, it was broken three more times because people believed it was possible. That's how I feel about you and Scottish wrestling. None of us thought that being a WWE wrestler or any of this was possible, and then you became a WWE wrestler. You became a Superstar, and look at us now, now we're having our own PLE because of you."

McIntyre thanked Niven for the kind words before saying that it wasn't just because of him that Scotland are getting a Premium Live Event with two Scottish wrestlers challenging for world titles, it was because of everyone. The festivities in Glasgow begin Friday, June 14 when "WWE SmackDown" airs live from The Hydro, where McIntyre has already been confirmed to appear before the live crowd.