WWE Stars Bayley & Piper Niven Exchange Barbs On Social Media

WWE star Piper Niven has seemingly started a new feud with the current WWE Women's Champion Bayley after she attacked the "Role Model" following her match with Chelsea Green on the May 24 edition of "WWE Smackdown."

It all started after Bayley posted a video of herself impressively juggling bean bags while also showing off her cornhole skills on social. WWE stars like Xavier Woods, Liv Morgan and Natalya all complimented Bayley on her talent, but Niven responded quite negatively.

Da Role Model will see yall tomorrow on #smackdown pic.twitter.com/g4vohRLA87 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 30, 2024

Niven tagged her tag-team partner in Green and laughed at Bayley for juggling by herself, claiming she has no friends.

"Lol @ImChelseaGreen look at this loser. Got lots of time to practise her juggling cause she's got no friends. No buds Bayleaf."

Lol @ImChelseaGreen look at this loser. Got lots of time to practise her juggling cause she's got no friends. 😆 No buds Bayleaf 🤣 https://t.co/dBocvMQQhr — Kim Piper Benson (@PiperNivenWWE) May 30, 2024

This was met by a response from the WWE Women's Champion, calling Niven an idiot in her rebuttal, which started a back and forth between the two WWE stars.

"I've gotten so good at juggling our schedule and idiots like you for the past 11 years." said Bayley.

"11 years? That's cute, I've been grinding for 16 and I'm just getting started. I'll leave the juggling to you ya clown." said Niven.

"Who gonna tell her....?" said Bayley.

This resulted in one last comment from Niven, which called out the "Role Model" for having legends in the industry to learn from, while she had to begin her own women's revolution in her home country.

Don't worry Davina I'm aware, bet it was a rosey old time learning from the greats.

There wasn't a women's wrestling scene in my country so I just had to make one. — Kim Piper Benson (@PiperNivenWWE) May 31, 2024

Bayley was also recently seen with AEW Star and her longtime friend Mercedes Mone after AEW Double or Nothing. Bayley joined the "CEO" in celebrating her TBS Championship victory over Willow Nightingale.