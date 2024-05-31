Video: WWE Women's Champion Bayley Shows Off Juggling & Cornhole Skills

WWE Women's Champion Bayley is undoubtedly a woman of many talents, but one would be forgiven for not knowing that the wrestler excels at both juggling and the game known as cornhole. Bayley posted a video to social media last night hyping tonight's installment "WWE SmackDown" while also showing off two of her lesser-known skills.

Da Role Model will see yall tomorrow on #smackdown pic.twitter.com/g4vohRLA87 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 30, 2024

The video shows Bayley successfully transition from sitting to standing while juggling three bean bags. She then proceeds to toss all three bean bags through the hole of a cornhole board that had been set up nearby.

Various WWE performers expressed their astonishment after watching Bayley's video, including Xavier Woods (AKA Austin Creed), Natalya, and newly-minted Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, who stated she was not aware that Bayley could juggle. Recent TBS Champion Mercedes Mone also responded in support of her close friend.

In the replies, one user shared their belief that the 30-second video must have taken the WWE star hours to film. Bayley responded by stating that it took her just 8 minutes to get it all on video.

Bayley isn't the only cornhole expert on the WWE roster. Both Charlotte Flair as well as WWE alum Nikki Garcia competed in tournaments for the American Cornhole League last year. Flair wound up making it to the second round before losing, while Garcia and her partner lost in the final round of their tournament. As for juggling, the jury is out as to whether or not Bayley is the only WWE performer who can pull the trick off.