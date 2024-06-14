Bully Ray Discusses AEW Dynamite Match That Bothered Him

This week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" featured a plethora of in-ring action, including a TNT Championship qualifier, a TBS Championship title defense, and one match that left WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray unimpressed. On a recent episode of "Busted Open After Dark," Ray opened up about his frustrations with the contest that pitted the six-foot, 187-pound Daniel Garcia against the six-foot-three, 273-pound Nick Comoroto.

This particular match saw Garcia defeat Comoroto with the Red Cross in just over one minute. Given their differences in size and strength, though, Ray believes this in-ring encounter would have been better served by Comoroto putting up more offense.

"This match did nothing for anybody," Ray said. "I taught you this lesson a long time ago, folks, because Jerry Brisco taught it to me. If you don't make nobody, you didn't beat nobody. And by make somebody, he means get them over ... If I'm Daniel Garcia, I would have Nick Comoroto jump me and stay on me for two to three minutes. Let the big man get some heat. Get the people behind you. Have the big man miss something, blow a little bit, come back and then beat him. Sell. Selling is believable when there's that much of a size difference in the match. It's not believable when Daniel Garcia just goes out there and throws big, muscular, thick, dense, jacked Nick Comoroto around."

This isn't the first time that Ray has voiced concerns over AEW's booking of "squash" matches, as HOOK's recent, and quick, victory over indie wrestler Sebastian Wolfe elicited a similar reaction from Ray. Shortly after his win over Wolfe, HOOK found himself in line for an FTW Championship match at AEW Double or Nothing, which he ultimately lost.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.