Video: AEW Releases Supercut Of Eddie Kingston On The Mic

Former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston might be out of action until 2025 with a serious knee injury, but if you are one of the many fans around the world missing their weekly fix of "The Mad King," the AEW YouTube channel has got you covered. AEW's official YouTube page released its latest edition of "AEW Timelines," a series that chronicles a particular story or performer from the beginning, titled "Eddie Kingston Address His Enemies," a two-and-a-half hour compilation of Kingston's best moments on the microphone.

Across the 150-minute runtime, the video takes AEW fans on a journey that began with Kingston's arrival in the company against Cody Rhodes in July 2020, right up to his sit-down interview with Mark Briscoe ahead of their ROH World Championship match at Supercard of Honor. All of Kingston's biggest moments are included, such as his heated rivalry with CM Punk, his lengthy rivalry with Chris Jericho, and all his backstage promos throughout the inaugural Continental Classic tournament in 2023.

As previously stated, this supercut might be the only thing that gets Kingston fans through the next year outside of rewatching some of his old matches, as the "King of the Bums" will be out of action until next year. Kingston tore his ACL, his meniscus, and fractured his tibia during his No Ropes Last Man Standing match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW STRONG's Resurgence pay-per-view on May 11, and had originally hoped to be back in time for All In London on August 25, but that will no longer be the case. As a result, Kingston was pulled from the annual Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing on May 26 and was replaced by Darby Allin, who himself wasn't exactly 100% going into the show.

