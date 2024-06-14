Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Pat McAfee's Work Doing WWE Commentary

Pat McAfee is currently one of the voices of "WWE Raw" alongside Michael Cole, earning plenty of fans as well as the occasional detractor. Former WCW and WWE producer Eric Bischoff was asked to share his opinion on McAfee during a recent episode of "83 Weeks," with a listener wondering if McAfee served as a solution to Bischoff's problems with modern wrestling commentary.

"I like Pat's work," Bischoff said. "He adds a unique element of entertainment and a really cool perspective. It's not exactly the type of color commentary that I'm referring to when I talk about the kind of balance that I like to see, and the fact that I'd like to see play-by-play guys actually do play-by-play instead of mostly doing color and occasionally doing play-by-play."

The former wrestling executive expressed his frustration with the fact that wrestling commentary booths often feature three people, and having all three doing color commentary makes it even less appealing. McAfee and the two-man booth on "Raw" serves as a welcome contrast to Bischoff.

"Pat McAfee's approach is unique, it is different, I like it," Bischoff continued. "It's just not quite what I'm talking about when I talk about color commentary in wrestling."

After a successful career as an NFL punter, McAfee joined WWE in 2018, feuding against Adam Cole in NXT. After starting as a pre-show personality and guest commentator, McAfee would eventually step into the ring, beginning with a match against Cole in 2020 before continuing with several more in the intervening years. He joined the commentary team for "WWE SmackDown" in 2021 and, after taking some time off during football season, became a regular commentator for "Raw" earlier this year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.