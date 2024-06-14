The Rock Reflects On His Goal, Mindset For WWE WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 has been touted by many as one of the best iterations of the event, if not the best, especially due to the inclusion of The Rock. During a recent interview with "ESPN," Rock looked back at the spectacular and his mindset going into his return to the ring. Rock explained how pro wrestling is effectively a one-shot opportunity, and that there can never be a second take. "Leading up into WrestleMania, the training camp, the pressure, the expectation, the deliverable, everything, that quote kept coming back to my mind, which was, 'I just want to go the distance' and going the distance meant I knew that we had almost an hour planned, which as you know, is a long f***ing time."

"The People's Champion" also explained that he felt he had to prove something to himself, likely considering that his last full match before WrestleMania 40 was back in 2013. "It's always you vs. you. So that's something to prove to myself that I can do it and put in the work and put in the training camp and rely on my dance partners in the ring in Cody and Seth and Roman as we all relied on each other. But yeah, I just want to go the distance."

After confronting the newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Rock went back to Hollywood, where he's currently filming a biopic on UFC legend Mark Kerr. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury during the filming. Since then, Rock has shared an update for fans, revealing that the injury isn't as serious as he originally thought.

