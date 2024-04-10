Why The Miz Calls WWE WrestleMania 40's Main Event The Best In History

The Miz might have left WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia a champion alongside partner R-Truth, but he's heaping more praise on the main event. Night 2 of WrestleMania saw Cody Rhodes finish his story and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns, ending the latter's historic reign of 1,316 days. The "Bloodline Rules" match saw a host of interference on behalf of Rhodes, as well as Reigns. Former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins appeared in Shield gear to help out his ally, John Cena faced off against iconic rival Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and The Undertaker even made a brief appearance to take out Rock and help Rhodes achieve his dream. Miz spoke on the "Pat McAfee Show" following the extravaganza, and said he thought it was the best main event he's ever seen in WWE history.

"You got to see everything. The fact people were like, 'I want to see 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin,'" Miz said. "I loved that it was the Undertaker, because the Undertaker is the locker room leader, is the person that if he puts a stamp on you, that means more than everything as a WWE Superstar and the fact that Undertaker was out there to help Cody Rhodes says, 'Hey, we have a new face. We have a new era and this is Cody Rhodes' era.'"

In the main event of night 1 of WrestleMania, Rock and Reigns defeated Rhodes and Rollins to determine the Bloodline Rules stipulation for the second night's main event. While the rules were meant to benefit Reigns, not even interference from the entire Bloodline could help him in the end. Before that match, Miz and R-Truth were involved in the first night's Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. "The Awesome Truth" captured the newly-split "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship after R-Truth climbed the ladder and grabbed the belts.

