Mark Henry Addresses Post-AEW Future: 'I'm Working On Something Big'

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has given a brief update on his future after opting to leave AEW when his contract expired. Henry had been with AEW since May 2021 as a commentator and coach, having retired from wrestling with WWE in 2017, but departed the promotion after his contract expired on May 28, having since made a cameo at MLW's Battle Riot event on June 1. He gave an update on his future in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"Keep your ears to the street," he said. "I'm working on something big right now, and it's really the main reason why I need to be on my own." "The World's Strongest Man" also touched on his aspirations working behind the scenes, citing the fact that he loved being able to give back to the younger generations of professional wrestling. "I love the fact I can give back. That's what I'm trying to do. I want to give back and help build new legacies, like Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Jade Cargill, Samantha Irvin, and Bianca Belair ... Helping mentor people, I enjoy that more than anything else I do. I want to be remembered for more than what I did physically."

Following his MLW appearance, Henry remarked on the roster's willingness to learn, and said that even those more established were bending his ear. He said that it was indicative of a positive mentality among those in MLW and made it a great place to be. Henry also gave a little bit more on his next project, expecting it to make a great impact on wrestling as something he reckons impossible if he were under employment. "I believe in what I'm doing, and I'm putting all my heart into it. I couldn't do that being an employee. I need to be my own boss."

