Former WWE Talent Matt Riddle Pulls Out Of Weekend Events After Car Accident

Former WWE star Matt Riddle has pulled out of his bookings this weekend following a car accident. Riddle was booked to work events for Northeast Wrestling on June 14 and North Shore Pro Wrestling on June 15 against Brad Hollister and Zak Patterson, respectively; however, Riddle confirmed that he will be unable to attend both after his Uber was involved in a traffic incident.

"Just wanted to share with everyone that I won't be making tonight's show or tomorrow's show," Riddle wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Unfortunately on my way to the airport my Uber got into an accident and I had to go to the hospital and get checked out. I have a concussion, bumps and bruises but I'll be fine."

Just wanted to share with everyone that I won't be making tonight's show or tomorrow's show, unfortunately on my way to the airport my Uber got into an accident and I had to go to the hospital and get checked out. I have a concussion, bumps and bruises but I'll be fine #seatbelt pic.twitter.com/AiL6Gx6Nfv — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 14, 2024

Riddle has been active on the independent circuit throughout 2024 following his release from WWE late last year, wrestling for promotions like NJPW and MLW, where he recently won the 40-Man Battle Riot match at the eponymous MLW event on June 1. He reigned as NJPW World TV Champion from February to April earlier this year, dethroning Hiroshi Tanahashi at The New Beginning in Sapporo and later dropping the title to Zack Sabre Jr. at Windy City Riot. At the time of his WWE release, it was reported that he had burned too many bridges during his tumultuous time with the promotion, with the straw that broke the camel's back appearing to be another airport-related incident that provoked a police investigation.

