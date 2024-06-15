Son Of WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Set For Pre-Trial Hearing On DUI Charge

On November 18, 2023, Nicholas Bollea (son of WWE legend Hulk Hogan) was arrested on suspicion of DUI at 4 am in Clearwater, Florida, after first refusing to pull over for a traffic stop. Bollea initially plead not guilty to the misdemeanor charge, but changed his plea during a June 13 hearing with the Pinellas County Court; a notice filed on June 14 reflects that a pre-trial hearing has been set for 1:45 pm on June 21.

According to reports, police smelled alcohol after pulling over Bollea, who appeared to be intoxicated, failed to complete a field sobriety test, and refused to take a breathalyzer. Police body cam footage circulating on YouTube showed that Bollea denied he'd been drinking after being pulled over. When the officer suggested pointed out the smell, Bollea justified it by saying he'd kissed his girlfriend, who had been drinking. His father Terry Bollea, better known as WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, arrived on the scene later.

This wasn't the first time Hogan's son had been involved in a traffic violation, harkening back to the infamous 2007 incident which resulted in his friend, John Graziano, suffering severe brain damage. Bollea served an eight-month jail sentence for the incident after Graziano's family sued the Hogans for reckless driving; he also served five years of probation, 500 hours of community service, and had his driver's license revoked for three years as part of his sentence. The Graziano and Hogan families reached an out-of-court settlement and the case was finally dismissed in April 2010.

