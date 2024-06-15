WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa Explains The 'Trauma' Inherent To 'Who Killed WCW?'

Discussion has surged since the airing of episode two of VICE TV's "Who Killed WCW?" Former WCW Cruiserweight Champion Madusa Miceli, who was one of the talents on the front lines as the company collapsed, appears at various points in the Dwayne Johnson-produced docuseries. She was also a recent guest on "Busted Open Radio" to talk about why she thinks this subject matter is still so interesting to fans more than 20 years after the fact.

Advertisement

"Even though it's so many years ago, it affected so many lives," Madusa said. "When something happens and there's trauma, you're gonna carry that trauma with you for a long time. However, it's up to the person and how they choose to deal with it and how they bring it out... there was a lot of trauma, because it was people's livelihood." Episode two of the series highlighted the disdain that executives within the Turner organization felt about having WCW as one of their intellectual properties in the first place. One segment alleged that funds may have been misappropriated, with rightful profits belonging to WCW being funneled away to other Turner entities.

"A lot of people saw this controlled by a group of monkeys," Madusa said. "And I'm gonna call it like it is, like business; it was unfair on so many levels to so many people, as far as work ethic. Immoral. Illegal. And simply wrong." "Who Killed WCW?" has been mostly praised by fans for being one of the first such projects not skewed through a WWE lens, but that's not to say that everyone is a fan. Former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone trashed the show's producers on his own podcast, and Kevin Nash — while not explicitly sharing his views one way or another — did openly admit he was stoned during filming.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.