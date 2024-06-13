WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Says He Was Stoned For Who Killed WCW Series

As the late WCW undergoes a bit of a resurgence thanks to the release of the docuseries "Who Killed WCW?," it's only natural that Kevin Nash would find himself at the center of it. After all, Nash was one of the most important figures of WCW's rise during the Monday Night Wars, helping form the nWo alongside fellow Outsider Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan, and is also someone many, including former co-workers, believe helped contribute to WCW's demise, something expected to be touched upon as the docuseries moves forward.

All in all, however, Nash is keeping a level head regarding "Who Killed WCW?" In fact, Nash revealed on the latest episode of "Kliq This" that he may almost be too chill about the situation, suggesting those still holding onto animosity from the time period simply let it go, while also revealing he was in a very relaxed state when interviewed for the docuseries.

"Anybody that's not over it, you know...anyone that holds a grudge to anybody, I don't know," Nash said. "I'm just not that person...I don't think I could be more cavalier in this thing...They weren't paying me that much. I was stoned to the f*****g bone."

Nash's attitude regarding "Who Killed WCW?" may largely be informed by the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion's belief that the series will not go as deep into the subject as it should. Earlier in the podcast, Nash expressed skepticism towards the series focusing on Turner Broadcasting's handling of WCW's financial situation, suggesting the media company's misuse of WCW money was as much to blame for its demise.

