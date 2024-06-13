WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Says This Probably Won't Be Mentioned In Who Killed WCW

23 years after WCW was put in the ground, the docuseries "Who Killed WCW?" has led to fans and pundits digging up the bones in search for new answers regarding who was the true culprit for the promotion's demise, while also providing entertaining Bret Hart soundbites along the way. WCW legend Ric Flair had pointed the finger at former WCW executives Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo, and Jim Herd, before subsequently backtracking, while the docuseries' first two episodes have taken a close look at Bischoff, who washed his hands of any blame and pointed the finger elsewhere, and former top star Hulk Hogan.

Advertisement

Then there's Kevin Nash, who has been featured in the docuseries and is someone who has been accused of helping kill WCW by former co-worker, and stablemate, Konnan. During the latest episode of "Kliq This," however, Nash offered an alternate take on what helped contribute to WCW's demise, making mention of a fact that he believes won't ultimately make any of "Who Killed WCW?" episodes.

"I know a lot of people don't know this, and I know it probably won't be brought up in this documentary, but if you ever watched a WCW pay-per-view, at the end of it, the last thing was 'Brought to you by, produced by Turner Home Entertainment,'" Nash said. "So that's who was getting paid...Our biggest revenue that we had was that, was the pay-per-views. And Turner Home Entertainment got that in their books. We didn't...As [Brad] Seigel says, we were building up a premium cable channel. And they had to throw this on top of us. So the creative accounting was as much of a problem as anything else was."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription