WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Apologizes To Vince Russo, Eric Bischoff, WCW's Jim Herd

Though he was undeniably a cornerstone of the promotion, Ric Flair was not asked to be involved in the ongoing "Who Killed WCW?" docuseries. Still, the retired wrestler made his thoughts on the company's death known on social media several days ago, with Flair proclaiming that Jim Herd, Eric Bischoff, and Vince Russo were a "three-headed dragon" that killed the company. Now, Flair has walked back his words, easing up on his former associates in a post on X.

A Very Important Person In My Life Reminded Me Yesterday That Twitter Is The Weakest Form Of Communication. I Want To Take This Opportunity To Apologize To Jim Herd, @EBischoff, And @THEVinceRusso Because I Really Don't Know. I Unfairly Judged You Without Knowing The Inner... pic.twitter.com/sOn9wltZU6 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 12, 2024

Crediting an important person in his life for pointing this out, Flair said that he judged the situation without knowing the details behind the scenes. Additionally, the former WWE and WCW star shared his wish that the four men could have had better relationships in the past.

Flair has had public disputes with all three men in the past, with some especially public back-and-forth interactions with Bischoff over the last few years. However, in his latest statement, Flair said he will appear on Bischoff's podcast in the future so the two can "discuss [their] differences."

Russo responded to Flair's post, accepting the apology and stating that life is too short to hold grudges. In a reply to a fan below the post, Russo also stated that he's always been open to making amends with Bischoff, as those two have had their own problems in the past.

Flair's issues with Herd date back to Flair's first WCW run, when tensions between the two got so bad that Flair left for WWE. One of the issues reportedly stemmed from Herd wanting to rebrand Flair as a character named Spartacus, complete with an earring and a fresh haircut, according to Arn Anderson.