Jim Ross Responds To Eric Bischoff's Criticism Of AEW

The relationship between AEW and Eric Bischoff is as smooth as sandpaper covered in thumbtacks. While Bischoff has appeared on AEW TV in the past, the days of that potentially happening again are long gone, as Bischoff has not held back on his opinions about the promotion, even going as far to say that he would rather chew off his own arm than watch "AEW Dynamite" on a weekly basis. AEW commentator Jim Ross is someone who has a long history with Bischoff, and he was asked on the latest edition of "Grilling JR" if he had heard some of the things Bischoff had said and what he thought of them. Ross explained that while doesn't see eye-to-eye with Bischoff on some of his points, he still has the right to make those points.

"I've heard some of them, they seem to follow the same path more often than not," Ross said. "He has an educated opinion and he's been there and he's done that. I think sometimes it gets a little bit one-sided, that's just me, and I'm very biased because I'm getting paid by the company that he's critiquing. He's got a right to his opinion, and for anybody to think that he doesn't, they're mistaken, but he's got a right to his opinion. Do I agree with all of them? I don't think so, but I do reserve the right to say that I enjoy the fact that he cares enough about the business to speak his mind."

Ross rounded off by saying that he admires Bischoff's level of motivation to stay as active as he is on social media and his podcast shows, and that he's been around long enough to warrant a strong opinion, regardless of whether people agree with him.

