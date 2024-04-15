Why Eric Bischoff Says 'There Isn't Any Hope For AEW' With Tony Khan In Charge

The wrestling world is still resetting itself after trying to figure out Tony Khan's primary motivation for airing the backstage footage showing the minor scuffle between Jack Perry and CM Punk at 2023 All In on "AEW Dynamite" last week. The nearly unanimous takeaway was that it was a bad idea with very little to gain. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has taken things several steps further, stating with conviction that with Khan at the helm, there's no hope for AEW moving forward.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of "Wise Choices," Bischoff answered a question from a viewer about Khan's decision to air the footage.

"What the f***? I mean, seriously," he pondered aloud. "I'll normally get on here [and I'll try to point out from my perspective], a different approach for 'Dynamite' to take, perhaps a different approach for Tony Khan to take, but I'm at a loss. I don't think there's any hope. I honestly don't think there's any hope for AEW as long as Tony Khan's in charge."

Bischoff claims to understand Khan's perspective, calling it "indy-riffic as hell," and stated that it's perfectly fine if it aligns with Khan's passions and interests. But having a national television contract makes this a whole different ballgame from a business perspective. That, Bischoff says, is what Khan and company don't seem to get.

Advertisement

"If you're on television in the United States and your goal is to grow your audience, if your goal is to secure your position with [your cable partner], then your goal also has to be to grow because if you're not growing, you are indeed dying. It's just a matter of when," he explained.