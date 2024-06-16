Chelsea Green Wants A Shot At These Non-WWE Championships

With WWE's relationship with TNA bringing in TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace to face NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at Battleground, the appearance of Ash by Elegance at the same event, and Tatum Paxley competing at Against All Odds, fans are wondering if more talents will compete between both promotions. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green spoke with Cultaholic ahead of WWE's Clash at the Castle premium live event in Glasgow, Scotland, saying that she would would love to face the current Knockouts Champion one day.

"Definitely Jordynne [Grace] because I want another run at that Knockouts Title," Green said. "I held it a few years back. Wanna hold it again. I may or may not have sent a little feeler text to one Tommy Dreamer to say that Little Miss P and I, my Scottish thistle, would be happy to wrestle for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles."

As for other TNA talent she'd love to face in a potential crossover bout, Green said she'd love to take on Rosemary, but also would like to face her husband, "The Indy God" Matt Cardona, and his ally Steph De Lander. She wouldn't be opposed to wrestling other former TNA stars who currently work for WWE, either.

"I'm not sure what man," she said. "I find them all very annoying, and smelly and sweaty. Maybe [former TNA stars] Drew [McIntyre], maybe Bobby Lashley."

